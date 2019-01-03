'Not All Smiley Faces Are Happy' — Dancer Kaffy Says Depression Is Real

Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, popularly known as Kaffydance, has advised Nigerians not to be under pressure when it comes to defining happiness.

Recounting her experience with depression via a post on Instagram on Thursday, Kaffy advised people not to be in a hurry else they would lose “the ammunition, the instruments" needed to "sustain the greatness and happiness you pursue".

Alongside a video of popular Instagram motivational speaker, Oyemyke where he spoke on focusing on "their hustle", Kaffy wrote: “Please DO NOT BE PRESSURED. A lot is a lie. A lot is a manifestation of what they want to be. A lot is from insecurities. A lot is from depression. Not all smiley faces are happy faces.

“Depression is real; too many lives lost. I faced depression, I battled it and I won. You can win. First thing to do is not to let people define your happiness. We all have our races; our paths are different. First to do no mean last man standing o. If anyone runs past you, does better than you or has anything you want and don’t have, just wave and say 'I will catch up, see ya later'.

"Your process is important. Don’t be in a hurry. If you do, you would lose the ammunition, the instruments you need to sustain the greatness and happiness you pursue.”