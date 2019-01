Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed his main plan for the new year.

Sahara TV caught up with the singer after his 'VIP Experience' concert at Eko Convention Centre, which held in December.

He said he had had an amazing year in 2018 and he plans to make more money in 2019.

Asked what his plans for 2019 were, he simply responded: "More money, gbayi".