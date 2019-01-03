Youth Ban 'Self-Representing' Senator James Manager From Entering Warri S/W LG For Campaigns

Youth of Ogbe-ijoh Warri Kingdom in Delta South senatorial district have banned the senator representing the district in the National Assembly, James Manager, from entering Warri South-West Local Government Area for his senatorial campaign.

The youth also rejected the reelection bid of the 'Mugabe' of Delta South senatorial district — as they referred to Manager — stating that he has "nothing to show for his representation for the past 16 years".

Rising from a meeting on Wednesday, the youth of Ogbe-Ijoh, an Ijaw community in Warri Kingdom, passed a vote of no confidence on the senator, with a strong resolution to vote him out come February, 16, 2019.

A statement by the youth President, Ogbona Bibo, obtained by SaharaReporters, read: "We, the youth, having 85% of the total votes of Ogbe-Ijoh ward 1, and by extension, the whole local government, have decided not to give our votes to Senator James Manager, reason being that Manager, having represented us since 2003 till date, the youth have not felt the impact of his representation.

"We took this resolution based on the following reasons: No federal project attracted to the local government area; no youth empowerment; self representation; no constituency project; not youth friendly. The youth are the leaders of tomorrow and the future belongs to those that prepare for it. Therefore, we have decided to take the bull by the horn by voting for our future; somebody that can listen to the cry of the youth and is capable of carrying the youth along.

"In due time, we shall come out with the name of the candidate whom we will choose to work with. Lastly, we have also banned the self-representing senator, Senator James Manager from stepping into our local government council for his senatorial campaign."