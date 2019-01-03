Youth Ban 'Self-Representing' Senator James Manager From Entering Warri S/W LG For Campaigns

The youth also rejected the reelection bid of the "Mugabe" of Delta South senatorial district — as they referred to Manager — stating that he has "nothing to show for his representation for the past 16 years".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2019

Youth of Ogbe-ijoh Warri Kingdom in Delta South senatorial district have banned the senator representing the district in the National Assembly, James Manager, from entering Warri South-West Local Government Area for his senatorial campaign.

The youth also rejected the reelection bid of the 'Mugabe' of Delta South senatorial district — as they referred to Manager — stating that he has "nothing to show for his representation for the past 16 years".

Rising from a meeting on Wednesday, the youth of Ogbe-Ijoh, an Ijaw community in Warri Kingdom, passed a vote of no confidence on the senator, with a strong resolution to vote him out come February, 16, 2019.

A statement by the youth President, Ogbona Bibo, obtained by SaharaReporters, read: "We, the youth, having 85% of the total votes of Ogbe-Ijoh ward 1, and by extension, the whole local government, have decided not to give our votes to Senator James Manager, reason being that Manager, having represented us since 2003 till date, the youth have not felt the impact of his representation.

"We took this resolution based on the following reasons: No federal project attracted to the local government area; no youth empowerment; self representation; no constituency project; not youth friendly. The youth are the leaders of tomorrow and the future belongs to those that prepare for it. Therefore, we have decided to take the bull by the horn by voting for our future; somebody that can listen to the cry of the youth and is capable of carrying the youth along.

"In due time, we shall come out with the name of the candidate whom we will choose to work with. Lastly, we have also banned the self-representing senator, Senator James Manager from stepping into our local government council for his senatorial campaign."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Jonathan: I Didn’t Leave Empty Treasury For Buhari​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Fulani Group Distances Self From Endorsing Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Miyetti Allah Directs Members Nationwide To Campaign Massively Against Atiku
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption My Two Graduate Children Don’t Have The Money To Buy Cars, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Elections Army Takes Python Dance To Ondo State
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

New Telegraph Newspaper Lagos DJ Commits Suicide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Tension, Controversy As IGP’s Tenure Ends
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 43-Year-Old Arabic Teacher Filmed Defiling Five-Year-Old Girl Enrolled In His School
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others To Get N2.3bn Benefits In 2019
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan: I Didn’t Leave Empty Treasury For Buhari​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Police Deploy 50 More Cops In Melaye’s Home​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion SPECIAL REPORT: Why Troops Are Losing Ground To ISWAP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Petrol Subsidy Hits N2.43b Daily​ As NNPC Takes Over Calculation From PPPRA
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Govt Votes N792m To Refurbish Aircraft
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police IGP Idris Redeploys Imo State Commissioner Of Police, Others​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Fulani Group Distances Self From Endorsing Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad