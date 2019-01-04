Bayelsa Apostle Denies Prophesying That Children 'Poisoned With Sniper' Were Wizards

"There was never any time I met with the said person and gave the prophecy in question," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2019

George Odoko, a Bayelsa State-based church General Overseer of Odoko World Outreach Ministry, says the attempts to associate him and the ministry with the man arrested for allegedly posioning his two sons, based on a prophecy given in the church, is "mischievous and devilish".

On Wednesday, the Police paraded Sunday Otasi, a father of three, for allegedly poisoning his sons with 'sniper' over an alleged prophecy branding the children as wizards. See Also CRIME Bayelsa Man 'Poisons' His Three Sons With Sniper 'Because They're Wizards' 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

A statement by the church referred to the report as misleading.

The statement read: “First, let us express our deepest condolences to the departed souls and commiserate with their family. Truth is irrepressible. No amount of blackmail can destroy it, neither can it be submerged by the syndicated falsehood. We want to state categorically that it is another campaign of calumny against the person of Apostle George Odoko and the ministry.

"There was never any time I met with the said person and gave the prophecy in question. It is nothing but deliberate mischief to rubbish my person and ministry. God’s mission and mandate have no falsehood and I have no hand in the prophecy and I am condemning the dastardly act and heinous crime in strong terms.

“We call on media practitioners and media houses to be more professional to crosscheck facts in the discharge of their duties, and for those who have mentioned our esteemed overseer's name and ministry in the blackmail should remove such or be prepared to face legal action. Our reputation is intact and no amount of blackmail will diminish it.

“We call on the members of George Odoko World Outreach Ministry to remain steadfast, because God has given us victory over our enemies.”

SaharaReporters, New York

