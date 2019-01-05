Buhari, IG In Closed-Door Meeting, Day After Due Retirement Date

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, held a closed-door meeting on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The curious meeting was held a day after the official due retirement of Idris, who served out his working years a day earlier on Thursday.

The IG turned 35 years in service on January 3. He will also turn 60 years on January 15.

But, he arrived at the Presidential Villa to join Buhari for the meeting soon after the Friday prayers.

The meeting lasted till about 2.35pm before Idris left the Villa.

There was no word from him on his mission.

The Presidency also kept mum over the development as none of the official spokespersons of the President offered explanations in the failed attempts by Saturday PUNCH to get reactions.

There have been speculation that Buhari plans to extend Idris’ tenure so that he can oversee the security of the February polls.

The President has neither denied nor confirmed the rumours.

However, a Presidential source claimed that “whatever will be the turn of events will be made bare very soon.”

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has long kicked against any plan to extend the IG’s tenure.