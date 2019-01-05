Melaye Denies Booing Buhari During Budget Presentation

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West district in the National Assembly, has denied booing President Muhammadu Buhari during his budget presentation.

On December 19, 2018, Buhari was given a rough welcome by a section of the joint session of the National Assembly as he gave the speech that was expected to culminate in the presentation of the 2019 appropriation bill.

Buhari entered the National Assembly and immediately set about the business of the day. However, he was soon shouted down with screams of “nooooo”, “nooooo”, “lieessss” when he started talking about the strides of his administration. See Also Breaking News 'Nooooo', 'Liessssss' — Buhari Booed By Lawmakers While Presenting Appropriation Bill

However, a press statement signed by his media adviser, Gideon Ayodele, in Abuja on Saturday, debunked the claim that Melaye was one of the lawmakers who booed the president.

The statement read: "The attention of Senator Dino Melaye has been drawn to a malicious reference to his person on the social media as one of the lawmakers who booed President Muhammadu Buhari during his 2019 budget presentation before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

"Before now, he had refused to refute the mischievious social media fabrication for what it is — a cheap lie. Senator Dino Melaye was not in the National Assembly that day.

For the avoidance of doubt, Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye was absent at the televised 2019 budget presentation session and hereby challenges anyone with contrary proof to come forward with such."