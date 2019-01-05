Ohanaeze Youths Meet Buhari, Demand 2023 Presidency

"There’s no gainsaying the fact that President Buhari’s administration has impacted the Igbo in some positive ways, but there are still areas the Igbo need more impacts,’’ leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Kingsley Dozie Lawrence said.

by SUN NEWSPAPER Jan 05, 2019

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make a categorical statement on the issue of Igbo Presidency in 2023 and also initiate a process for the creation of an additional State in the South-East. The Igbo youths made the demand yesterday when they paid a courtesy visit on President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Kingsley Dozie Lawrence hailed the Buhari administration for stabilising the economy, improved security during the Christmas season and sustaining the development of infrastructure, particularly the 2nd Niger Bridge.

‘‘We, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, are partners-in-progress in the Nigerian project and will extend hands of partnership to any administration that guarantees the interest and welfare of Ndigbo.

There’s no gainsaying the fact that President Buhari’s administration has impacted the Igbo in some positive ways, but there are still areas the Igbo need more impacts,’’ he said

While addressing his guests, President Buhari called on Nigerian youths to prepare themselves for political leadership as his generation will eventually quit the scene for the younger ones to takeover. He described Nigerian youths as very active and critically important in the Nigerian project.

‘‘Youths are very virile and active. A greater part of the Nigerian population is made up of youths. They must always be a factor at all times. Youths must begin to groom themselves for the leadership of Nigeria. I said this to the leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students yesterday (Thursday) – sooner than later we will leave the stage and you will takeover. You have to equip yourselves properly,’’ he said.

President Buhari welcomed the group for appreciating his administration’s effort in providing the much-needed infrastructure across the country and for ensuring that Nigerians celebrated the Yuletide with the availability and price stability of petroleum products.

‘‘I am glad you appreciate government’s efforts. That is why we are here to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians and on infrastructure, We will ensure that the resources of Nigeria work for Nigerians,’’ he said.

On the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the President expressed the hope that ‘‘good reason will prevail’’ in the on-going talks between the Federal Government and representatives of the union.

SUN NEWSPAPER

