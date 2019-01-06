Coalition Of Political Parties, Stakeholders In Ondo South Endorse Sowore

A coalition of political parties and politicians have endorsed Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

This formed part of the activities at a recent meeting held in Ondo South senatorial zone.

Speaking at the event, Sowore called on Nigerians to do the right thing at the polls scheduled for February, to truly experience a new year.

In his comments on the need for Nigerians to vote right in the 2019 elections, Sowore said: "This time around, this is going to be a new year for us if we do the right thing. We are all united here today because of our country Nigeria. Don’t get edgy if we are talking about problems created by other political parties. You are entitled to join political parties; it's your constitutional right and if you join a political party and you discover that the political party is not delivering, don't feel guilty about that. Feel free to go the path of honour by joining personalities, when you cannot find parties that carry forward your aspirations of a better country.

"You must have watched a lot of movies about Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Malcom X, but sometimes you don't know that your own Nelson Mandela is in your house because you ignore them when they show traits of these same individuals."

In his remarks at the event, one of the stakeholders, Reverend Gbenga Akinrogunde, said: "For some time now, I have been following you. I have listened to many of your talks and interactions. I've seen most of your videos where you get out of your car in traffic and talk to people and it has stirred something in me. I want to encourage you. God is in this cause you are walking in; for you to be a courageous leader of this magnitude, this is the person our heart should work for".

Victor Abiodun from Okitipupa, who is also convener of the Ikale Advancement movement, said: "I am a living witness to his struggle for a better country. On August 1st, 4th and 15th with Sowore, we took to the streets to protest the lack of electricity in Ore, after which it was restored. I have no doubt he will be a good leader".

Delivering a goodwill message, Chief Thompson Akam from Ese Odo ward one, said: "It is not surprising to me anymore. When I got the invitation, I have assessed you severally even in your community. You were able to convince me about your aims and goals and I wish you the best. Please remember those of us that helped get you there when you do".