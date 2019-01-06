Ethnic, Religious Politics Affecting Nigeria – El-Rufai

“When you are flying, do you care about the religion or the ethnic background of the pilot or a safe flight? “It’s the same thing with business and investment. You hire those who can make your investment profitable.”

by GODWIN ISENYO Jan 06, 2019

Kaduna State  Governor Nasir el-Rufai has condemned  the manipulation of religion and ethnicity for political interests by the elite in the country.

The governor, who is seeking reelection under the banner of the All Progressives Congress,  said the choice of  Dr Hadiza Balarabe as his running mate for the March 2  governorship poll was “influenced by considerations of competence, developing the state and pulling the talents of the women”.

El-Rufai was quoted by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan,  to have stated these  as a  guest on a Hausa programme, ‘Hannu Dayawa’ on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Kaduna, on Saturday.

The governor said   people in their businesses, travels and daily lives look for those  who could  give them results, not the faith of the person.

He said,  “Our action was not predicated on religion or  ethnicity but getting a deputy governor that suits our quest for a better Kaduna State.”

The governor added,  “You are sick and in dire need of life. When you are rushed to hospital, what do you need? Life or  the religion of the doctor? Life is what you need and you will not waste time on the religion and the ethnic background  of the doctor.

“When you are flying, do you care about the religion or  the ethnic background  of the pilot or a safe flight?

“It’s  the same thing with business and investment. You hire those who can make your investment profitable.”

