Policemen Grumble Over Unpaid Promotion Allowances

Our correspondent learnt that the affected policemen made representations to the police leadership about the issue without getting any positive response.

by ADELANI ADEPEGBA Jan 06, 2019

Policemen, who were promoted in May last year, have complained about their unpaid promotion allowances.

Our correspondent learnt that the affected policemen made representations to the police leadership about the issue without getting any positive response.

It was learnt on Saturday that many of the affected officers, who are Assistant Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police, were still being paid their old salaries.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a DSP said, “We were promoted in May last year, but till date, we are still being paid our old salaries and allowances. The only indicator of our elevation is the new ranks we are wearing, but the benefits accruing have not reflected in our bank accounts or living standards.”

An angry Assistant Superintendent of Police complained that some of his colleagues were being paid N61,000, with others earning   N71,000, instead of N110,000 they were entitled to.

She explained that several visits to the Accountant General of the Federation office in Abuja by the affected officers had failed to yield any results as the officials blamed paucity of funds and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System enrollment for the delayed payment.

The source said, “We were at the AGF’s office on December 28, 2018, and we were informed that there was no money to pay our allowances.

“We want the AGF and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Budget to explain to the world why we have not been paid our promotion allowances.

“Some ASPs  are being paid N61,000, some are earning N71,000 without explanation from the authorities.”

Meanwhile, the police have also failed to pay the allowances of 139 policemen who returned from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali last year.

The officers were part of the Formed Police Unit which served in Timbuktu from October 2017 to September 2018, and participated in the Malian Presidential elections in July.

They said they were initially paid seven months’  allowances out of the 13 months they were entitled to,  while the soldiers who were part of the peacekeeping mission were paid their full allowances before they departed Mali for Nigeria in October last year.

But following a report by The PUNCH on November 28 last year, the policemen said they were paid additional three months, claiming, however, that they were short-changed by the Department of Peacekeeping,  which they allegedly made illegal deductions from their $1,600 monthly allowances.

The Force Public Relations Officer, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said the promotion allowances were being paid in batches, denying that the force was owing any policemen.

On the Mali peacekeepers’ allowances, he claimed the UN had not paid the police, adding that the 139 officers would be paid as soon as the world body settled their bill.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
ADELANI ADEPEGBA

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides Buhari, IG In Closed-Door Meeting, Day After Due Retirement Date
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Melaye Taken To Police Hospital In Abuja For Medical Attention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police IGP Reverses Self, Recalls Imo CP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Former Special Assistant To Bayelsa Governor Dies In Ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan's Hotel In Yenagoa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police How DSS Tracked Kingpin Don Waney- Sources
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Police Lagos Police Dismissed Over 15 Officers In 5 Months, Lagos Deputy Police PRO Reveals
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Melaye Denies Booing Buhari During Budget Presentation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019: Amid Uncertainty, Tinubu, Ganduje Visit Wamakko
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'He's Not My Cousin; He's Not My Uncle' — Amina Zakari Speaks On Relationship With Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta APC Leader, Children, Driver Escape Assassination
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Tanko Yakassai To Ndigbo: You Won’t Get Presidency In Next 20 Years If APC Wins In 2019
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Talking About My Hair Is Hate Speech, Shehu Sani Warns El-Rufai’s Wife
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion PDP, Where Is The Restructuring Debate? By Obajeun Jonah
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari, IG In Closed-Door Meeting, Day After Due Retirement Date
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Don’t Clash With MASSOB, IPOB, Say South-East Govs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education We Didn't Collect N150million From Buhari, Says NANS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Zamfara Bandits May Have Link To Boko Haram – Defence Minister
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Taken To Police Hospital In Abuja For Medical Attention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad