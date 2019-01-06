Stop Voting For Thieves Who Owe You Salaries, Says Sowore In Kogi

Omoyele Sowore, AAC presidential candidate, at the campaign rally in Kogi

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has asked Nigerians to collectively vote out leaders who "perpetually enslave their followers by not paying salaries, and not building hospitals or equipping schools for children".

He stated this while speaking with thousands of supporters at a mega rally in Kabba, Kogi State.

Speaking on why he should be elected as president in February, Sowore said: “This is the time for young people to take power back from those who have abused it over the years. We are fighting to ensure that everyone who is working for Nigeria earns a living wage of N100,000. We are fighting for your kids, who are currently out of school, to access education for free as well as health care because Nigeria is blessed with resources, but thieves whom we have elected over the years keep stealing to take care of themselves and not you.

“Are you not tired of the suffering and poverty?”

His question met with a thunderous “we are" in response from the crowd.

“It is time for Kogi people to say enough once and for all so that we can truly liberate Nigeria and become the leaders we were promised while we were in school. The AAC is set to send the shameless fathers like Buhari who have refused to let go of power back to Daura. The roads here are terrible; it's a sign that the people you have voted for have failed you. They do not remember you, save for election cycles when they bring a miserly N4,000, and you never hear from them again. Vote for me come February 16 and watch Nigeria transform before your eyes,” he added.

The Kabba rally, which was also attended by Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, the AAC vice-presidential candidate, as well as party executives in the state, kicked off the SoworeRufai2019 Middle Belt campaign rallies, which will take the campaign caravan across cities like Kaduna, Plateau, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe and Adamawa states, as part of a 100-city tour ahead of the 2019 general election.