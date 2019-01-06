Talking About My Hair Is Hate Speech, Shehu Sani Warns El-Rufai’s Wife

“I appeal to Mr Governor to caution his wife to stop talking about my hair everywhere she goes on campaigns. Everywhere she goes its all about my hair. Its not my fault if her man is not blessed with hair. I consider it as hate speech. I will report her to Dr Gummi or Council of Imams if she doesn’t stop. Haba Jammaa,” the post read.

by DAILYTRUST NEWSPAPER Jan 06, 2019

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has asked Nasir El-Rufai, governor of the state, to caution his wife over her comments on his hair.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the senator said Hadiza El-Rufai, the governor’s wife, always talks about his hair whenever she is out campaigning.

Hadiza has been actively involved in the re-election campaign of her husband ahead of the March governorship election.

“I appeal to Mr Governor to caution his wife to stop talking about my hair everywhere she goes on campaigns. Everywhere she goes its all about my hair. Its not my fault if her man is not blessed with hair. I consider it as hate speech. I will report her to Dr Gummi or Council of Imams if she doesn’t stop. Haba Jammaa,” the post read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
DAILYTRUST NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Melaye Denies Booing Buhari During Budget Presentation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019: Amid Uncertainty, Tinubu, Ganduje Visit Wamakko
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'He's Not My Cousin; He's Not My Uncle' — Amina Zakari Speaks On Relationship With Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta APC Leader, Children, Driver Escape Assassination
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Tanko Yakassai To Ndigbo: You Won’t Get Presidency In Next 20 Years If APC Wins In 2019
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari, IG In Closed-Door Meeting, Day After Due Retirement Date
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Melaye Denies Booing Buhari During Budget Presentation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019: Amid Uncertainty, Tinubu, Ganduje Visit Wamakko
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 'He's Not My Cousin; He's Not My Uncle' — Amina Zakari Speaks On Relationship With Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta APC Leader, Children, Driver Escape Assassination
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Tanko Yakassai To Ndigbo: You Won’t Get Presidency In Next 20 Years If APC Wins In 2019
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion PDP, Where Is The Restructuring Debate? By Obajeun Jonah
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari, IG In Closed-Door Meeting, Day After Due Retirement Date
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Don’t Clash With MASSOB, IPOB, Say South-East Govs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education We Didn't Collect N150million From Buhari, Says NANS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Zamfara Bandits May Have Link To Boko Haram – Defence Minister
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Taken To Police Hospital In Abuja For Medical Attention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police IGP Reverses Self, Recalls Imo CP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad