Talking About My Hair Is Hate Speech, Shehu Sani Warns El-Rufai’s Wife

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has asked Nasir El-Rufai, governor of the state, to caution his wife over her comments on his hair.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the senator said Hadiza El-Rufai, the governor’s wife, always talks about his hair whenever she is out campaigning.

Hadiza has been actively involved in the re-election campaign of her husband ahead of the March governorship election.

“I appeal to Mr Governor to caution his wife to stop talking about my hair everywhere she goes on campaigns. Everywhere she goes its all about my hair. Its not my fault if her man is not blessed with hair. I consider it as hate speech. I will report her to Dr Gummi or Council of Imams if she doesn’t stop. Haba Jammaa,” the post read.