Borno Governor Weeps At Meeting With Buhari Over Insurgency

According to the governor, he was moved to tears over the recent setback in the fight against insurgency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2019

Kashim Shettima, the Governor of Borno State, broke down in tears on Monday when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Shettima said he was moved to tears over the recent setback in the fight against insurgency, but added that they had not lost hope in the ability of the present administration to address insecurity in the state.

He said the delegation was in Abuja to present observations and requests from a security meeting held in the state.

The Governor declined to give details of the observations and requests he made to the President.

Others present at the meeting include the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno; Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Director General of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin and members of the National Assembly.

