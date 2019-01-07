'No Alert, No Entry' — Ondo Athletes Shut Down Sports Ministry Over Unpaid 16 Months Allowance

"We went through hell at the festival in Abuja and we could only agitate for a meagre stipend of N2,000 out of N75 million that was allegedly released for such trip. When we returned from the Abuja trip, these officials promised us that our allowances would be paid before the yuletide but all were lies. What made many of us here angry is that the officials shared bags of rice, including groundnut oil, among themselves during December, and nothing was given to us despite all our efforts," one of the protesters said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2019

Enraged by the nonpayment of their accumulated allowances, athletes in Ondo State have shut down the Ministry of Sports, paralysing all business and sporting activities.

Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions on Monday, the athletes alleged that the state government owed them 16 months in stipends, and barred entry into the sports complex.

The ministry also houses the Akure township stadium of the sport complex.

Some of the placards read: 'All We are Saying, Pay our 16 Months Stipend', 'Enough of Suffering', 'No More Scoping, We Need our 16 Months Allowances, Enough Is Enough', 'No Alert, No Opening of Gate'. They also chanted solidarity songs.

According to the athletes, the stipends were as low as N3,000 monthly, which is "just too ridiculous" despite their efforts in winning laurels for the state.

Bankole Michael, one of the athletes who spoke with journalists, complained about the maltreatment faced by the athletes.

Michael, who is also a champion in heavyweight lifting, said many of his colleagues in the state were languishing in poverty and had been abandoned to their fate. He explained how officials of the
Ondo State Sports Council took them to Abuja, where they represented the state at the National Sports Festival, but were never paid all their allowances.

"Just imagine, we went through hell at the festival in Abuja and we could only agitate for a meagre stipend of N2,000 out of N75 million that was allegedly released for such trip. When we returned from the Abuja trip, these officials promised us that our allowances would be paid before the Yuletide, but all were lies," he said.

"What made many of us here angry is that the officials shared bags of rice, including groundnut oil, among themselves in December, while nothing was given to us despite all our efforts. So, we decided to protest and shut down this entrance since they seem to have deliberately forgotten all of us and are not appreciating our efforts."

Kazeem Aminu, another athlete, said the attitude of the government towards sportsmen and women was really demoralising and vowed to quit sporting activities.

Aminu, who disclosed that many of them are graduates, said unemployment forced them to embrace sports rather than roam the streets.

"We have families who depend so much on us for their living and we have bills to pay. However, we have not been able to live up to our responsibilities due to the 16 months' allowances owed us by the state government," he stated.

Saka Yusuf-Oguleye, Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, pleaded with the athletes to let peace reign.

He said of the 16-month accumulated allowance, the government just approved payment of eight months.

"The other eight months was owed by the past administration. I'm not sure the present government has been notified by officials of the sports council," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: After Borno Office, Soldiers Invade Daily Trust's Abuja Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Prosecute Soldiers Involved In Invasion Of Daily Trust Offices, MRA Tasks Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Soldiers Shut Down Daily Trust Office In Borno... Arrest Editor, Reporter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Protesting Judiciary Workers Shut Down Courts In Ondo State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Banks, Schools, Offices Closed As NLC Strike Shuts Down Abuja
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Human Rights Ondo Workers, Pensioners Shut Down Govt Office Over Salary Arrears
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Borno Governor Weeps At Meeting With Buhari Over Insurgency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Onyegbule Resigns As Yahaya Bello's CPS To 'Pursue Fulfillment On Another Level'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Amaechi’s Ex-Media Aide Semenitari Suggests The Voice In Leaked Audios Is His
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari: Tinubu Is Fully In Charge… He’s On 24-Hour Vigil
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Gabon Coup Plotters Arrested
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME 41-Year-Old Bus Driver 'Rapes' 78-Year-Old Woman On New Year's Day
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections VIDEO: INEC Chairman Becomes Peacemaker As Political Parties Fight Over IPAC Leadership
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amaechi Inaugurated Into APC Presidential Campaign Council Despite Leaked Audio Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stops INEC From Recognising APC's Two Rivers Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019: Amid Uncertainty, Tinubu, Ganduje Visit Wamakko
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Condemns Okowa's Plans To Disburse N10,000 To 26,400 Petty Market Women
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad