In New Audio Released By Omokri, Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’

Another audio clip credited to Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, has surfaced.

Amaechi has been in the news over the past few days over some audio clips bearing his voice.

In an earlier audio released by Phrank Shaibu, an aide of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amaechi had said: “This country can never change, I swear. The only way this country can change is in a situation where everybody is killed. This country is going nowhere. When Magnus (Abe) was secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), I told him that this country is hopeless and helpless and he told me, ‘Oga, stop it’. This cannot be coming from a governor.

Video of AUDIO: Amaechi Describes Nigerians As &#039;Cowards’ AUDIO: Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’ AUDIO: Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’...

“But two months in Abuja, Magnus came to meet me and said, I agree with you; this country is hopeless and helpless. All they do in Abuja is to share money.”

In a fresh audio published by Reno Omokri, former media aide to former ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, Amaechi seemed to have suggested that Nigerians are cowards.

“Nigerians [are] cowards," he said in the eight-second-long video. "The reason why Nigerians behave the way they behave is that there is no enforcement.”

The context in which Amaechi made the comment is, however, still unclear.