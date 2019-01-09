Buhari Inaugurates Committee On New Minimum Wage To Be Chaired By Bismarck Rewane

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Technical Advisory Committee on the implementation of an Increase in the Minimum Wage.

On December 19, 2018, while presenting the budget proposal before the National Assembly, Buhari had disclosed plans to present the proposal on the minimum wage to a technical committee to work out the challenges around the labour's demands.

He inaugurated the committee in Abuja on Wednesday, shortly before the commencement of the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for the year.

The committee is expected to deliberate on sustainable sources of funding for the new minimum wage, as well as plans for implementation.

Bismarck Rewane, an economist, is the Chairman of the committee.

After reading the list of obligations of the committee, he also gave the council one month to submit its report and recommendations.

Others on board from the private sector are former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, as well as Sulieman Barry, Dr Ayo Teriba, and Prof. Akpan Ekpo.

From the public sector are Chairman of FIRS, Dr Babatunde Fowler; Director-General of Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, who is the Secretary of the committee; representative of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF); Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Richard Egbule; Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack; Permanent Secretary General Service Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Olajide Odewale; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Labour, Mrs. Ibukun Odusote, and Solicitor General Of the Federation and Permanent Secretary ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata.

Others are Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, office of the Vice President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu; Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Economic Policy, Dr. Joseph Nnanna; Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris; Director-General, Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniaga; Director-General, National Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Dr. Folarin Gbadebo-Smith; Statistician General, National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Yemi Kale; Mrs. Aisha Hamad; Mamman Garba and Tunde Lawal.

“I want to make it clear that there is no question about whether the National Minimum Wage will be reviewed upwards," Buhari said. "I am committed to a review of the Minimum Wage."