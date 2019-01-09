Buhari Welcomes Suspended PDP Deputy National Chairman To APC

Barely 48 hours after the Peoples Democratic Patrty (PDP) announced his suspension, Senator Gamawa Babayo, the former Deputy National Chairman (North), was welcomed into the All Progressives Congress (APC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2019

Barely 48 hours after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced the suspension of Senator Gamawa Babayo, its Deputy National Chairman (North), for engaging in "anti-party activity", President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed him into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday.

A statement by Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, on Monday, noted that a petition was written against Babayo, and the PDP NWC "found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e, f, g, h of the PDP Constitution", and therefore suspended him. See Also Politics PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed Babayo into APC.

“President Buhari receives in audience new entrant into APC, former Deputy National Chairman (North) of PDP, Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa, and Hon. Kaulaha Aliyu alongside Bauchi State Governor in the State House on 8th January, 2019," the statement by Adesina read.

