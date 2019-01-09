Christ Apostolic Church Pastor Arrested For 'Impregnating' 16-Year-Old Church Member

"She told us that there was a time this same pastor slept with her in the classroom of one private school owned by his wife. The pastor denied having any intercourse with the girl. I am not expecting him to accept the allegation. The girl confessed to us that the pastor had earlier promised to give her N50,000, but he failed on his promise."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2019

Josiah Akinsuyi, a pastor with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Ondo State, has been arrested over allegations of impregnating a 16-year-old girl in the state.

The 46-year-old pastor was also said to have been involved in an affair with the victim's elder sister before he was exposed.

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State, paraded the pastor before journalists in Akure on Wednesday.

Pedro Awili, the NSCDC Commandant in Ondo State, said the incident was reported by the father of the victim. He said the victim confessed to her father that she was already four months pregnant after a pregnancy test was conducted.

He revealed that the girl and her family stayed in the same neighbourhood where the pastor's church is located at Abusoro in Ijoka area of Akure, adding that the suspect took over from one Sunday Babatunde, who was also involved in sexually defiling the girl.

"Our investigation revealed that the pastor had had carnal knowledge of the girl three times and we have carried out pregnancy test which proved that the girl is four months pregnant. Investigation also revealed that the elder sister of the girl has something doing with the pastor, because the first time he wanted to have carnal knowledge of her, she was not cooperating and she informed her sister about it, and the sister asked her to cooperate with the pastor," he said.

"She told us that there was a time this same pastor slept with her in the classroom of one private school owned by his wife. The pastor denied having any intercourse with the girl. I am not expecting him to accept the allegation. The girl confessed to us that the pastor had earlier promised to give her N50,000, but he failed on his promise.

"We think it was because the pastor failed to redeem his promise and was not attending to her again that made the girl confess to her father."

Awili stressed that the pastor would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Declare NURTW Member Wanted Over Violence At Lagos APC Gov Rally
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME IPC Condemns Attack On Journalists At APC Lagos Rally
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Cleric Who Defiled Five-Year-Old To Remain In Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME ‘APC Thugs’ Attack Atiku Campaign Office In Ondo, Destroy Posters And Billboards
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME All-Female Air Peace Crew In Lagos Foil Attempt To Traffic Three-Day-Old Baby
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 41-Year-Old Bus Driver 'Rapes' 78-Year-Old Woman On New Year's Day
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Resigns
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Introducing Jennifer Douglas Atiku, The Con Artist By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Welcomes Suspended PDP Deputy National Chairman To APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics In New Audio Released By Omokri, Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM COMING SOON: ‘Salary Review’ For Workers Already Earning More Than Proposed Minimum Wage
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Declines Live Interview, Agrees To Recorded Session
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari And His Gift To The IGP By Ademola Adesola
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Amaechi Spills The Beans But Some Nigerians Still Support Buhari? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare NURTW Member Wanted Over Violence At Lagos APC Gov Rally
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Inaugurates Committee On New Minimum Wage To Be Chaired By Bismarck Rewane
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Rancour In EKiti PDP As Fayose, Olujimi Establish Parallel Campaign Councils For Atiku
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad