Christ Apostolic Church Pastor Arrested For 'Impregnating' 16-Year-Old Church Member

Josiah Akinsuyi, a pastor with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Ondo State, has been arrested over allegations of impregnating a 16-year-old girl in the state.

The 46-year-old pastor was also said to have been involved in an affair with the victim's elder sister before he was exposed.

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State, paraded the pastor before journalists in Akure on Wednesday.

Pedro Awili, the NSCDC Commandant in Ondo State, said the incident was reported by the father of the victim. He said the victim confessed to her father that she was already four months pregnant after a pregnancy test was conducted.

He revealed that the girl and her family stayed in the same neighbourhood where the pastor's church is located at Abusoro in Ijoka area of Akure, adding that the suspect took over from one Sunday Babatunde, who was also involved in sexually defiling the girl.

"Our investigation revealed that the pastor had had carnal knowledge of the girl three times and we have carried out pregnancy test which proved that the girl is four months pregnant. Investigation also revealed that the elder sister of the girl has something doing with the pastor, because the first time he wanted to have carnal knowledge of her, she was not cooperating and she informed her sister about it, and the sister asked her to cooperate with the pastor," he said.

"She told us that there was a time this same pastor slept with her in the classroom of one private school owned by his wife. The pastor denied having any intercourse with the girl. I am not expecting him to accept the allegation. The girl confessed to us that the pastor had earlier promised to give her N50,000, but he failed on his promise.

"We think it was because the pastor failed to redeem his promise and was not attending to her again that made the girl confess to her father."

Awili stressed that the pastor would soon be charged to court for prosecution.