N8.7billion Allocated For Suspended National Carrier In 2019 Budget

The Nigerian Government has earmarked N8.9billion for the suspended national carrier in the 2019 budget proposal.

The national carrier, 'Nigeria Air', was suspended indefinitely in September 2018 after the government said it was unable to attract investors to take up the 95 per cent stake in the carrier.

Before the suspension, the Nigerian government through Hadi Sirika, Minister of State for Aviation, said it spent $8million on logo and brand name of the airline (Nigeria Air).

A breakdown of the 2019 budget also shows that another N500million for transaction advisers and N200million for consultancy was allocated to the establishment of the national carrier.

Also, N45,418,735 million was budgeted to evacuate sewage at the state house.

The state house has also said it will spend N42,628,061 to extend the Villa bodyguard kitchen, while N27,213,525 was earmarked for the purchase of sporting equipment for the State House Sports Club.