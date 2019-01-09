PDP Can Only Beat Us On Corruption, Says Amaechi

“This election is between two parties that have been in power. We challenge PDP to an open debate where the masses will be present. Let them show their scorecard and we will show our own too. The only place they will beat us is in corruption," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2019


Rotimi Amaechi, Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can only defeat the ruling party on corruption scorecard.

He stated this while speaking at the mega rally held in Adamawa State on Tuesday, where he challenged the PDP to show its scorecard on plans for Nigerians.

Amaechi also accused PDP of yearning to regain leadership of the country so that it can embezzle more money and recoup the funds used during the electioneering period.

He continued: "The only way we can show these men that we are serious is not to allow them to come back, because if they come back, they will use four years to recoup what they have lost. They will be busy eating from what is left. All the struggles of Buhari is what they would squander.

“You have to go out and vote. When you vote, do not leave. PDP people are magicians because if you go, two thousand would become two million. You know I was in PDP, so I know this. Stay there and vote. When they announce the results, you can go home.”

