Police Declare NURTW Member Wanted Over Violence At Lagos APC Gov Rally



Mustapha Adekunle, a.k.a. Seigo, has been declared wanted for attempting to disrupt the rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Tuesday.

The Lagos State Police Command declared Adekunle wanted, and arrested two others for attempting to disrupt the rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC), held at Skypower Ground, Ikeja.

According to a statement by Chike Oti, the command's Public Relations Officer, Seigo, a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), masterminded the violence that erupted at the APC rally on Tuesday.

The command claimed that Seigo “came to the rally with a group of people identified at the entrance as supporters of the party".

The statement continued: “At the tail end of the event, Seigo and his group for a reason yet to be determined, violently engaged other supporters of the party.

“In the ensuing melee, one MC Oluomo, another NURTW chieftain, was stabbed and was rushed to EKO Hospital where he is currently recuperating, while two other victims of the attack were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment. The crisis was quickly contained by policemen at the venue.

“It will be recalled that a few hours before the rally started, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, held a meeting with the leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association and other affiliate groups where all the parties agreed to eschew violence before, during and after the electioneering. It was therefore surprising that a prominent member of NURTW would attempt to violently disrupt a peaceful political rally.”

The command urged all members of the public to provide the Police with information about Seigo’s whereabouts.