Court Fixes Date For Hearing Of Case Seeking Buhari's Disqualification From Presidential Election​

The Federal High Court has fixed January 21, 2019, to hear a suit seeking the disqualification of President Muhammadu Buhari from contesting the forthcoming 2019 general election.

Kalu Agu, an Abuja-based legal practitioner and two others, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris, in the suit which came up before Justice Ahmed Mohammed, on Wednesday, claimed that President Buhari lied in his form CF 001 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with regards to his educational qualifications and certificates.

Joined in the suit is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC as second and third defendants.

Uchendu Ndubisi, counsel to the plaintiffs, informed the court that the defendants had been served, but asked for extention of time to allow him respond to the objections filed by the defendants.

The plaintiffs are seeking the determination of the following questions: “Whether having regards to the information in the affidavit contained in Buhari’s INEC form CF 001, regarding his educational qualification/certificate, he has submitted false information to INEC.

“Whether from the facts and exhibits contained in the affidavit in support of the originating summons and having regards to Section 31(5)(6) of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, Buhari is disqualified from running for the office of president in the 2019 general election.

“Whether Buhari, having submitted false information to INEC, the APC can validly present him as its candidate for the office of president in the 2019 general elections.”

Upon the determination of the aforementioned questions, the plaintiffs seek a court declaration that the president submitted false information regarding his educational qualification to INEC to contest elections into the office of President of Nigeria in the 2019 general election; a declaration that the president, having submitted false information regarding his educational qualification/certificate, is disqualified from contesting elections into the office of president in the 2019 elections.

They also pray the court for an order directing INEC to reject or remove Buhari’s name as the presidential candidate of the APC submitted to INEC for the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, Justice Mohammed adjourned the matter until January 21 for hearing of the main suit and the preliminary objection.

Mohammed also ordered that hearing notices be served on APC and INEC.