Fake News Can Cost You Marital Peace, Says Osinbajo

Osinbajo, however, rejected further legislation that would limit press freedom since it included the right to create a blog or post social media messages.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2019

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has spoken against the negative effects of fake news.

The vice-president, while speaking at a symposium in Abuja on Wednesday, said fake news can also strain marriages.

His words: “I have been one of the targets of fake news. It can also sometimes cost you marital peace. I got a call from my wife about three or four weeks ago and she said 'Yemi what are you doing with strippers?' and I said 'what do you mean by strippers?' So, I read a story in a famous blog that said: ‘Osinbajo caught with strippers'.

“And there was a photograph of me sitting between two perfectly clothed ladies but underneath this picture, the same ladies were not wearing much.

“In fact-checking, (I noticed that) the photographs with these two ladies at an entertainment event were taken when they were perfectly clothed but by the time the story was put out, it was as though I had taken a photo with them at the time they were not clothed at all.

“As it turns out, I wasn’t in the picture of where they were not wearing clothes but just the caption, the stories and all that gave the impression that here I was in the company of these ladies at a point when they were doing their business. I think the capacity of fake news to cause great harm is not in doubt at all.”

Osinbajo, however, rejected further legislation that would limit press freedom since it included the right to create a blog or post social media messages.

He added: “It will be impossible to regulate social media without in some sense substantially infringing on fundamental rights, especially freedom of expression. There is no way you will leave that power in the hands of the government or the legislature without finding some form of overbearing activity on the part of the government or the legislature.”

Festus Okoye, a national commissioner and Chairman of Publicity and Voter Education Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who was at the symposium, said the commission decided to organise weekly press briefings in anticipation of the election because of fake news.

Okoye said the major targets of fake news are the country’s youth.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Resigns
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics In New Audio Released By Omokri, Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections I Will Expose How Kwankwanso Used State Funds For 2015 Presidential Campaign, Says Ganduje​
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Court Fixes Date For Hearing Of Case Seeking Buhari's Disqualification From Presidential Election​
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Dasuki Seeks Court Order To Invite Falana, Others To Speak On His Detention
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Peddlers Of Fake News Are Cowards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Resigns
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Christ Apostolic Church Pastor Arrested For 'Impregnating' 16-Year-Old Church Member
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics In New Audio Released By Omokri, Amaechi Describes Nigerians As 'Cowards’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections I Will Expose How Kwankwanso Used State Funds For 2015 Presidential Campaign, Says Ganduje​
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram I Begged My Son For 30 Days To Denounce Boko Haram But He Refused, Says Father of Captured Sect Leader​
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari And His Gift To The IGP By Ademola Adesola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Amaechi Spills The Beans But Some Nigerians Still Support Buhari? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Free Speech El-Zakzaky's Supporters Run To The US Embassy For Help
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM COMING SOON: ‘Salary Review’ For Workers Already Earning More Than Proposed Minimum Wage
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion The ₦282.6 Billion IGR Lagos State Transport Sector Ceded Out Illegally​
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Inaugurates Committee On New Minimum Wage To Be Chaired By Bismarck Rewane
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Court Fixes Date For Hearing Of Case Seeking Buhari's Disqualification From Presidential Election​
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad