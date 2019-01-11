Ailing Leo Ogor Wants To Retain His Reps Seat But He Can't Even Climb A Podium At PDP Rally

Leo Ogor, the House of Representatives Minority Leader and member representing Isoko Federal Constituency, could not come up stage to address a mammoth crowd of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, as he is incapacitated by stroke.

During the party's governorship campaign rally in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, the Delta State PDP Chairman, Kingsley Esiso, had called up on stage Ogor; the senator representing Delta South in the National Assembly, James Manager; and other candidates of the party for the 2019 general election to address the people.

But it was observed that several minutes after Manager and other candidates of the party had mounted the podium, Ogor, who was earlier aided to his seat on arrival at the venue of the campaign rally, could not find his feet to the stage.

It would be recalled that last week in Oghara, headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, Ogor could not move from his seat to receive his PDP flag during the official flag-off of the party's campaign rally. Instead, his flag was received on his behalf by the member representing Isoko South constituency 2, Johnson Erijo.

Following the incapacitation of Ogor, resulting to his absence from plenaries, Isoko people had advised him many times to quit politics and concentrate on his failing health.

Addressing the mammoth PDP crowd at Oleh Township Stadium, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, urged members of the party to translate the massive turnout at the rally to actual votes at the February 16 and March 2, 2019 elections.

"We are here to say thank you, to thank God for the joy He has brought to Deltans within the last three years; we are happy that our traditional rulers, our President-Generals have spoken with one voice that we should continue with this partnership of collective delivery of good projects to our people till 2023. Thank you because, in another four years, we shall have more reasons to smile, more reasons to thank God for good governance," he said.

Meanwhile, the two suspended leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Isoko Federal Constituency of Delta state, Joe Arausi and Abikelegba Odhegolo, who endorsed Okowa on Tuesday for a second term in alleged exchange for contracts running into millions of naira formally defected to the PDP at Thursday's rally.