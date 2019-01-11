Any Wise Person Should Know Where I Belong, Says Omisore​

Senator Iyiola Omisore, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate at the Osun governorship election, has declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

Omisore made the declaration on Thursday at a gathering which the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, attended at the Ife Country house, to clarify reports claiming he had reneged on his part of the alliance to support APC after he failed the clinch the Osun State governorship seat.

Following the September 22, 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun state where Omisore polled a massive number of votes that ranked him third in the race, but nonetheless adjudged as the dividing vote between the two prominent parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC, Omisore reached an alliance with the APC to support its candidate.

Speaking on his support for APC, he said: “There is no rumour about where we are and where we are going. What the APC chairman in Osun State, Gboyega Famodun, said was instructive and correct.

“God made the relationship between me and the APC possible. Osun is one now and Ife remains the source from where all of us draw our strength.

“I don’t have to tell anybody that I am with the party. Any wise person should know where I belong.”

