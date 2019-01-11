Any Wise Person Should Know Where I Belong, Says Omisore​

Speaking on his support for APC, he said: “There is no rumour about where we are and where we are going.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2019

Senator Iyiola Omisore, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate at the Osun governorship election, has declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

Omisore made the declaration on Thursday at a gathering which the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, attended at the Ife Country house, to clarify reports claiming he had reneged on his part of the alliance to support APC after he failed the clinch the Osun State governorship seat.

Following the September 22, 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun state where Omisore polled a massive number of votes that ranked him third in the race, but nonetheless adjudged as the dividing vote between the two prominent parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC, Omisore reached an alliance with the APC to support its candidate.

Speaking on his support for APC, he said: “There is no rumour about where we are and where we are going. What the APC chairman in Osun State, Gboyega Famodun, said was instructive and correct.

“God made the relationship between me and the APC possible. Osun is one now and Ife remains the source from where all of us draw our strength.

“I don’t have to tell anybody that I am with the party. Any wise person should know where I belong.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Remi Tinubu's Office Burgled
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections End Of 22-Year Kabila Era In Congo As Opposition Candidate Wins Presidential Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC-Led Coalition Joins Conspiracy To Exclude Sowore From Presidential Debate
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections We Did Not Endorse Atiku, Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Court Fixes Date For Hearing Of Case Seeking Buhari's Disqualification From Presidential Election​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bayelsa Assembly Speaker, Deputy, Accountants Accused Of Embezzling N1billion
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Remi Tinubu's Office Burgled
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Christ Apostolic Church Pastor Arrested For 'Impregnating' 16-Year-Old Church Member
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram I Begged My Son For 30 Days To Denounce Boko Haram But He Refused, Says Father of Captured Sect Leader​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Truck Carrying Unused 2015 Ballot Papers Nabbed In Rivers​
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections End Of 22-Year Kabila Era In Congo As Opposition Candidate Wins Presidential Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC-Led Coalition Joins Conspiracy To Exclude Sowore From Presidential Debate
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections We Did Not Endorse Atiku, Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Journalist Imprisoned For Sporting Dreadlocks​
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Soldier Killed More Than 14 Boko Haram Insurgents Before He Was Gunned Down
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT Fashola Wants To Divert $600m From The 3050MW Hydropower Project To His Pet Project By Leno Adesanya
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy To ‘Redefine Public Transportation’, Ambode Injects 820 Buses Into Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment REPORTER’S DIARY: How Foreigners Sold Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Concert Ticket Of N4,000 For N1,000
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad