Truck Carrying Unused 2015 Ballot Papers Nabbed In Rivers​

Ballot Papers

A truck carrying unused 2015 ballot papers has been nabbed by some task force officials in Ogota Local Government of Rivers State.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was intercepted on Thursday during a routine check by the task force with the help of some youth in Egbung community. When interrogated, the driver claimed to have authorisation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move the ballot papers from Calabar

“After being interrogated by the task force, the driver said he was not certain of his destination and this raised suspicion so he was apprehended and the police were invited."

Frankland Briyai, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), confirmed the incident and said he would report to the appropriate authorities.

He, however, refused to speak on the particulars of the issue, stating that he would give further information upon completion of an investigation by security agencies.