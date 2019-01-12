Atiku Denied Lagos When Approached Over Seized State Allocation, Says Tinubu

Tinubu claimed that Atiku, who was the vice-president to former President Obasanjo, did nothing when N250million was reduced from the state’s allocation when he (Tinubu) was the governor of Lagos State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2019

Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and co-chairman of the APC Campaign Council, has disclosed that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), abandoned the state when he was approached over allocation of the state seized by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, when the duo were in power.

Tinubu said this when he received Yoruba traditional rulers in Abuja, on Friday.

“Atiku was vice-president of this country when the local government allocation for Lagos State was seized. When we led a protest to Atiku then, he said go away, go and comply.

“They were taking away N250million from our allocation every month for being innovative and creative. Everywhere we turn, they rejected us and punished us. But we never gave up," he said.

Tinubu lauded the royal fathers for suppoting Buhari, stating that: “Thank you for not looking back. Thank you for visiting and encouraging him. I am very happy and proud of the very promising situation. When you have the endorsement of your royal fathers, it means you have the people with you and the voice of the people is the voice of God. I am elated.”

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who led the kings promised that the kings would work towards ensuring that the forthcoming elections were devoid of violence.

"My message to Nigerians at this time of election is peace, peace and peaceful coexistence all the way. The power of every Nigerian and every electorate lies in the thumb. As traditional rulers, we are fathers to all and in playing that role, we pray that there should be peace in this country," he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

