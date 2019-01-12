INEC: Collection Of PVCs To End February 8

The commission also said in order to make the collection easy, voters can now pick their PVCs at their Registration Areas/Wards.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set February 8, 2019, as the deadline for collection of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

This was disclosed in a press statement by Festus Okoye of INEC's Information and Voter Education Committee, on Friday.

He urged eligible voters who are yet to pick up theirs to do so before the said date.

“Collection of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by members of the public, which is being done presently at the commission’s Local Government Offices’, is to be devolved to the 8,809 registration areas/wards from 16th to 21st, January 2019 including Saturday and Sunday.

“After 21st January, 2019, collection of PVC will revert to the Commission’s Local Government Offices and other designated centres to be determined by the states until 8th February 2019, being the last day for collection."

The commission maintained that there would be no extension of date and PVCs not collected would be returned to the commission until the exercise begins afresh.

