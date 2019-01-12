Melaye Passes Night On The Floor At DSS Medical Facility In Abuja

The senator has said will not enter the DSS medical facility, until he is told why he was moved from the Police Hospital in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2019

Dino Melaye on Saturday morning at the DSS medical facility.

As the drama between the Police and Senator Dino Melaye continues, the lawmaker is said to have passed the night on the floor outside the building housing the Department of State Security Services (DSS) medical facility in Abuja.

Melaye was whisked away from the Police Hospital in Abuja on Friday afternoon and brought to the DSS facility. See Also Police Melaye Refuses To Enter DSS Hospital, Sleeps On Bare Floor In The Premises 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

While the Police is insisting that the lawmaker is fit to stand trial, Melaye insists he needs more time to recuperate after suffering an earlier asthma attack, when he turned himself in to the Police.

The Police wants Melaye to stand trial over allegations of his culpability in the attack of an officer in July 2018.

A Police source said the Force will ignore his feigned illness, and the senator may be taken to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, any moment from now.

SaharaReporters, New York

