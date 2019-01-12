South-South Governors Call Emergency Meeting To Discuss Impending Trial Of CJN Onnoghen

The South South Governors' Forum has scheduled an emergency meeting for Sunday to discuss the impending trial of Walter Onnnoghen, the Chief Justice of the Federation for alleged corruption and false assets declaration.

A statement by Fidelis Soriwei, the Special Adviser on Media Relations to the Governor of Bayelsa State, stated that the security of the Niger Delta, during and after the election, plus the issue of derivation, would also be discussed.

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) had filed corruption-related charges against Justice Walter Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal. The charges are based on fraudulent declaration of assets, and the trial is set to begin on Monday. See Also Corruption Nigeria's Chief Justice Onnoghen To Face Corruption, Assets Declaration Charges

Speaking on the development, Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, said although he was yet to know the full details surrounding the case, "it is a grave and dangerous escalation, coming a few weeks to the general election".

He said the South-South governors would address a press conference after the meeting to convey the position of the zone to the Nigerian public.

According to Dickson, "all efforts must be on deck to prevent the subversion and desecration of the ethos of democracy in Nigeria as nation moves nearer to the elections".