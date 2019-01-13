BREAKING: Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi Redeployed

According to a source in the Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi is expected to resume at the Force Headquarters immediately.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2019


Edgal Imohimi, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, has been redeployed to the Force headquarters in Abuja, as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Explosive Ordinance Unit.

The Police boss would be replaced by Kayode Egbetokun, who is in acting capacity.

According to a source in the Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi is expected to resume at the Force Headquarters immediately.

Officers at the command were summoned for an emergency press briefing on Sunday evening.

Attempts to get official confirmation were unsuccessful as Chike Oti, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, did not answer calls and text messages sent to his phone.

Details soon...
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 'MC Oluomo' Not Dead, Says Lagos State Task Force
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Melaye Passes Night On The Floor At DSS Medical Facility In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Melaye Refuses To Enter DSS Hospital, Sleeps On Bare Floor In The Premises
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Police: We Moved Melaye To DSS Facility For Further Medical Attention
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Journalism Police: We Didn't Arrest Photojournalist For Sporting Dreadlocks
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Melaye At Abuja Clinic
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME 'MC Oluomo' Not Dead, Says Lagos State Task Force
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Dangote Truck Carrying APC-Branded Rice Crushes Dozens To Death In Ekiti
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Crisis Mars APC Rally In Imo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections CJN Onnoghen's Accuser Denies Petition Was Politically-Motivated, Says He Sued Buhari In 2011​
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Months After Describing Him As 'Dictator', Yari Rushes To Greet Oshiomhole At Abuja Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Melaye Passes Night On The Floor At DSS Medical Facility In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Vote PDP And Get Millions Of Naira, Politicians Tell Sokoto Residents​
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Police Deny Conniving With Thugs To Attack Saraki In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku Denied Lagos When Approached Over Seized State Allocation, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Ooni Of Ife Leads Yoruba Traditional Rulers To Meet Buhari In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Otudeko, Other Witnesses May Appear In Court On Monday Over N5.5bn Debt
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption 'The Timing Is Condemnable' — NBA President Speaks On Onnoghen's Impending Trial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad