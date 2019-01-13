BREAKING: Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi Redeployed



Edgal Imohimi, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, has been redeployed to the Force headquarters in Abuja, as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Explosive Ordinance Unit.

The Police boss would be replaced by Kayode Egbetokun, who is in acting capacity.

According to a source in the Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi is expected to resume at the Force Headquarters immediately.

Officers at the command were summoned for an emergency press briefing on Sunday evening.

Attempts to get official confirmation were unsuccessful as Chike Oti, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, did not answer calls and text messages sent to his phone.

Details soon...

