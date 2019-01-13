Kashamu Insists On Running, Denies Supporting Adebutu

Buruji Kasamu, the senator representing Ogun East at the National Assembly, has debunked the media reports that he has withdrawn from the Ogun State governorship election scheduled for March 2, 2019.

Kashamu made the clarification on Saturday while addressing newsmen in Lagos, adding that the statement attributed to him on Wednesday was twisted.

He said he remains the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and urged his supporters to dismiss the report that he had withdrawn from the race.

"I have never issued any statement that I stepped down for Adebutu. What I said was that we should all join hands together for the victory of the party. If the court rules that Ladi is the candidate, eventually, I will support him and if the court upholds my victory, I expect him to work for me. But the most important thing is that we should all work together for the victory of the PDP," he stated.

He said he only asked his supporters to give their full support to Adebutu should he win the court case, insisting that he would not step down unless the court ruled otherwise.

"It is strange that the national leadership of the PDP is claiming that Ladi Adebutu is the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun, despite that he emerged through an illegal process. The PDP leaders are the ones making a mistake.

They are respectable people, but there are no two governorship candidates of the PDP in Ogun. It is the exco of Adebayo that is known to the law and that is why INEC is relating with his exco," he added.