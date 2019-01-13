Kashamu Insists On Running, Denies Supporting Adebutu

He said he remains the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and urged his supporters to dismiss the report that he had withdrawn from the race.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2019

Buruji Kasamu, the senator representing Ogun East at the National Assembly, has debunked the media reports that he has withdrawn from the Ogun State governorship election scheduled for March 2, 2019.

Kashamu made the clarification on Saturday while addressing newsmen in Lagos, adding that the statement attributed to him on Wednesday was twisted.

He said he remains the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and urged his supporters to dismiss the report that he had withdrawn from the race.

"I have never issued any statement that I stepped down for Adebutu. What I said was that we should all join hands together for the victory of the party. If the court rules that Ladi is the candidate, eventually, I will support him and if the court upholds my victory, I expect him to work for me. But the most important thing is that we should all work together for the victory of the PDP," he stated. 

He said he only asked his supporters to give their full support to Adebutu should he win the court case, insisting that he would not step down unless the court ruled otherwise.

"It is strange that the national leadership of the PDP is claiming that Ladi Adebutu is the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun, despite that he emerged through an illegal process. The PDP leaders are the ones making a mistake.

They are respectable people, but there are no two governorship candidates of the PDP in Ogun. It is the exco of Adebayo that is known to the law and that is why INEC is relating with his exco," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Months After Describing Him As 'Dictator', Yari Rushes To Greet Oshiomhole At Abuja Airport
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Ooni Of Ife Leads Yoruba Traditional Rulers To Meet Buhari In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku Denied Lagos When Approached Over Seized State Allocation, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Dickson, Sylva Exchange Verbal Jabs In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Oyinlola To Buhari: Tinubu Should Be APC Presidential Candidate Instead Of Leading Your Campaign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Melaye At Abuja Clinic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Months After Describing Him As 'Dictator', Yari Rushes To Greet Oshiomhole At Abuja Airport
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Police Melaye Passes Night On The Floor At DSS Medical Facility In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Deny Conniving With Thugs To Attack Saraki In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Ooni Of Ife Leads Yoruba Traditional Rulers To Meet Buhari In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku Denied Lagos When Approached Over Seized State Allocation, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Melaye Refuses To Enter DSS Hospital, Sleeps On Bare Floor In The Premises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Police: We Moved Melaye To DSS Facility For Further Medical Attention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Legal Practitioners In A Militarized Democracy And What I Don’t Know By Timothy Ola Bamgboye
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT Fashola Wants To Divert $600m From The 3050MW Hydropower Project To His Pet Project By Leno Adesanya
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Dickson, Sylva Exchange Verbal Jabs In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Talk By Falz: A Review
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: NNPC Petrol Tanker Catches Fire In Ogudu, Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad