BREAKING: Security Beefed Up At CCT Ahead of Onnoghen's Arraignment

Armed policemen have been stationed at strategic positions around the court to preventing a possible breakdown of law and order.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2019

Security has been beefed up at the premises of the Conduct of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja ahead of the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, who is facing trial over fraudulent declaration of assets.

Armed policemen have been stationed at strategic positions around the court to preventing a possible breakdown of law and order. 

Onnoghen is expected to appear before the court any moment, as a consortium of lawyers who have volunteered to defend him are already in court.

Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges bordering on failure to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, among other charges.

About 70 Senior Advocate of Nigeria  (SAN) are already in court. Among of them are: Wole Olanipekun,  Adegboyega Awomolo, Yusuf Alli, Uche Chris, Kanu Agabi and others.

Dennis Aghanya, Executive Secretary of the Anti-corruption Research Data-Based Initiative (ARDBI), filed a petition before the tribunal.

There has been public outrage against the planned trial and many Nigerians have condemned the action.

As of the time of this report, it is not clear if Onnoghen will appear before the tribunal or not.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Activists Arrested For Demanding N50m Bribe To Withdraw Petition From EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Charged To Court For Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME 'MC Oluomo' Not Dead, Says Lagos State Task Force
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Begins Sitting In Onnoghen's Absence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Adjourns Onnoghen’s Trial Till January 22
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections CJN Onnoghen's Accuser Denies Petition Was Politically-Motivated, Says He Sued Buhari In 2011​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Activists Arrested For Demanding N50m Bribe To Withdraw Petition From EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi Redeployed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Charged To Court For Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME 'MC Oluomo' Not Dead, Says Lagos State Task Force
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Begins Sitting In Onnoghen's Absence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Adjourns Onnoghen’s Trial Till January 22
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections CJN Onnoghen's Accuser Denies Petition Was Politically-Motivated, Says He Sued Buhari In 2011​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Lord Of Ajasa 'Critically Ill' And 'In Need Of Funds' For Peptic Ulcer Operation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal NFF Charges Obono-Obla to Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Police Chase Away Pro-Onnoghen Protesters From CCT
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Mambila Hydro Project: A Case Of Comedians Who We Have As Leaders By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Crisis Mars APC Rally In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad