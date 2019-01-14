BREAKING: Security Beefed Up At CCT Ahead of Onnoghen's Arraignment

Security has been beefed up at the premises of the Conduct of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja ahead of the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, who is facing trial over fraudulent declaration of assets.

Armed policemen have been stationed at strategic positions around the court to preventing a possible breakdown of law and order.

Onnoghen is expected to appear before the court any moment, as a consortium of lawyers who have volunteered to defend him are already in court.

Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges bordering on failure to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, among other charges.

About 70 Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) are already in court. Among of them are: Wole Olanipekun, Adegboyega Awomolo, Yusuf Alli, Uche Chris, Kanu Agabi and others.

Dennis Aghanya, Executive Secretary of the Anti-corruption Research Data-Based Initiative (ARDBI), filed a petition before the tribunal.

There has been public outrage against the planned trial and many Nigerians have condemned the action.

As of the time of this report, it is not clear if Onnoghen will appear before the tribunal or not.