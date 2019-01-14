Four Civilians Shot As Zimbabweans Protest 150% Hike In Fuel Price

Series of protests have rocked parts of Zimbababwe with citizens taking to the streets to march against the recent hike in the price of fuel.

The protests are coming two days after Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, announced a 150 per cent increase in the price of fuel.

A statement by Dominic Manyangadze, President of the Zimbabwe Revenue and Allied Workers Trade Union (ZIMRATU), dated January 13, 2019, read: "We the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and Allied workers Trade Union (ZIMRATU): Having collated experiences and submissions from our membership across the country. Noting the concerns and grievances raised in those submissions and the recommendations thereof.

“Concerned about the rapid deterioration of conditions of work of our members across the country and the effects thereof, inter alia; a) The bus fare to work is $10 return trip being paid by the employer. b) Systematic erosion of the value of our members' salaries; c) Sharp rise of prices of basic communities and transport fares yet salaries remain static despite the decline of their value and d) Charging of prices of certain commodities in hard currency (USD) such as medicines; e) Fuel increases at 234% inter-alia.

"For the above reasons, the workers can no longer virement funds to subsidize the employer on transport. Now, therefore, given the following, it is thus declared as follows: Most of our members are unable to report for duty with effect from the 14th of January 2019 due to incapacitation."

However, according to The Guardian, in recent developments, Police in Zimbabwe fired live ammunition and teargas when they clashed with groups of young people during the protest.

There were clashes in the capital, Harare, and in Bulawayo, as police engaged the youth who had started bonfires, and erected barricades as well as, in some cases, looted shops.

“Others blocked highways and taxis, or tried to force companies that had remained open to comply with the shutdown. In Chitungwiza, a satellite town of the capital where anti-government feeling runs high, a police station was reportedly besieged and automatic gunfire was heard. In the poor neighbourhood of Mabvuku, witnesses said they had seen four civilians shot and injured by police,” the report read.