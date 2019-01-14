Lord Of Ajasa 'Critically Ill' And 'In Need Of Funds' For Peptic Ulcer Operation

“My dear colleagues, our brother, Legendary Nigerian Afro hip hop artiste and pioneer of Yoruba rap, Segun Osaniyi, a.k.a. Lord of Ajasa, is criticality ill and needs funds to undergo a peptic ulcer operation. He's currently at Ikorodu General Hospital, where he's receiving treatment. However, he needs to be moved to a better and more equipped hospital so as to get the BEST medical attention," Alariwo of Africa wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2019

Rotimi Martins, Nigerian singer popularly known as 'Alariwo of Africa', has revealed that the pioneer of Yoruba rap, Segun Osaniyi, popularly known as 'Lord of Ajasa', is critically ill and needs funds to undergo a peptic ulcer operation.

The Afrobeats singer made this known in a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday, where he said although the rapper is currently receiving treatment at Ikorodu General Hospital, it is important to move him to a better facility. 

Alongside pictures of the rapper on a hospital bed, Alariwo of Africa wrote: “My dear colleagues, our brother, Legendary Nigerian Afro hip hop artiste and pioneer of Yoruba rap, Segun Osaniyi, a.k.a. Lord of Ajasa, is criticality ill and needs funds to undergo a peptic ulcer operation. He's currently at Ikorodu General Hospital, where he's receiving treatment. However, he needs to be moved to a better and more equipped hospital so as to get the BEST medical attention.

"I got a message from his wife begging me to speak to his colleagues to save her husband. When I called Ajasa earlier today, he (Ajasa) confirmed that the story is true. Let's all come together as fast as we can to help out as nothing is to small. Supporting him financially to stay alive is the best remedy than saying sorry, which we reject in JESUS name. Send your donation to his account details: 0015198342; Osaniyi Olusegun; GTB. GOD Bless us all."

Lord of Ajasa is widely referred to as the pioneer of Yoruba rap in Nigerian, a title that has often been contested by fans of Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide.

Lord of Ajasa is notable for hit singles such as 'Mai Lo', 'Ara Awe', 'Otiya' and most recently 'Le fe nuso', in which he featured Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment FLASHBACK: 'Read The Line' — What Adekunle Gold Told Sahara TV About Simi In June
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Entertainment Popular Nollywood Actress Reveals Harrowing Domestic Violence Story
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment 'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American Late-Night Show
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
ACTIVISM Remembering Nelson Mandela's Legacy
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Prominent Nigerian Radio Broadcaster Chaz B Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Nicki Minaj Under Fire For Agreeing To Perform At Angolan Dictator's Upcoming Party
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Activists Arrested For Demanding N50m Bribe To Withdraw Petition From EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi Redeployed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Charged To Court For Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME 'MC Oluomo' Not Dead, Says Lagos State Task Force
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Begins Sitting In Onnoghen's Absence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Adjourns Onnoghen’s Trial Till January 22
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections CJN Onnoghen's Accuser Denies Petition Was Politically-Motivated, Says He Sued Buhari In 2011​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal NFF Charges Obono-Obla to Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Security Beefed Up At CCT Ahead of Onnoghen's Arraignment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Police Chase Away Pro-Onnoghen Protesters From CCT
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Mambila Hydro Project: A Case Of Comedians Who We Have As Leaders By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Crisis Mars APC Rally In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad