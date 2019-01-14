Lord Of Ajasa 'Critically Ill' And 'In Need Of Funds' For Peptic Ulcer Operation

Rotimi Martins, Nigerian singer popularly known as 'Alariwo of Africa', has revealed that the pioneer of Yoruba rap, Segun Osaniyi, popularly known as 'Lord of Ajasa', is critically ill and needs funds to undergo a peptic ulcer operation.

The Afrobeats singer made this known in a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday, where he said although the rapper is currently receiving treatment at Ikorodu General Hospital, it is important to move him to a better facility.

Alongside pictures of the rapper on a hospital bed, Alariwo of Africa wrote: “My dear colleagues, our brother, Legendary Nigerian Afro hip hop artiste and pioneer of Yoruba rap, Segun Osaniyi, a.k.a. Lord of Ajasa, is criticality ill and needs funds to undergo a peptic ulcer operation. He's currently at Ikorodu General Hospital, where he's receiving treatment. However, he needs to be moved to a better and more equipped hospital so as to get the BEST medical attention.

"I got a message from his wife begging me to speak to his colleagues to save her husband. When I called Ajasa earlier today, he (Ajasa) confirmed that the story is true. Let's all come together as fast as we can to help out as nothing is to small. Supporting him financially to stay alive is the best remedy than saying sorry, which we reject in JESUS name. Send your donation to his account details: 0015198342; Osaniyi Olusegun; GTB. GOD Bless us all."

Lord of Ajasa is widely referred to as the pioneer of Yoruba rap in Nigerian, a title that has often been contested by fans of Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide.

Lord of Ajasa is notable for hit singles such as 'Mai Lo', 'Ara Awe', 'Otiya' and most recently 'Le fe nuso', in which he featured Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice.