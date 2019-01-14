Police Chase Away Pro-Onnoghen Protesters From CCT

A group under the auspices of Advocate for Peoples' Rights and Justice (APRJ) on Monday held a protest at the premises of the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja, asking the government to follow due process in the trial of Walter Onnoghen, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Victor Giwa, coordinator of the group, maintained that the petition should be sent to the National Judicial Commission (NJC), the body constitutionally empowered to discipline and sanction judicial officers.

He noted that if NJC finds him guilty, then disciplinary action would be issued before criminal charges can be instituted against him.

He said the government should do the right thing and "stop violating the law of land".

However, while they were still addresing journalists, security operatives moved in and asked them to leave the court premises.