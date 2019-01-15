ADP Unveils 'Beyond Ordinary Governance' For Lagos

“ADP is prepared to serve the people of Lagos State because its governorship candidate is ready to give power back to them through what it termed as 'Beyond Ordinary Governance'."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2019

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has presented the 'Beyond Ordinary Governance' as its plan for Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Adelaja Adeoye, ADP Publicity Secretary.

The party commended Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi for his performance during the Lagos Gubernatorial Debate, organised by 'The Platform', a civic discussion initiative of the Covenant Christian Centre.

The debate had four governorship candidates — Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Jimi Agbaje of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Owolabi Salis of Alliance for Democracy and Gbadamosi — present.

Commending Gbadamosi after the debate, Adeoye expressed his readiness to serve the state, noting that “ADP is prepared to serve the people of Lagos State because its governorship candidate is ready to give power back to them through what it termed as 'Beyond Ordinary Governance'."

“Gbadamosi knows the problems militating against the state, and the solutions to them," he added.

Speaking of Gbadamosi’s plan for the state, Adelaja said: "Gbadamosi has presented a 'Lagos Regeneration Plan', which bothers on mass housing, education, security, traffic management, wealth creation, power, rail, water and road networks, healthcare, better remuneration package for civil servants, supports open governance initiative among many others".

He urged Lagosians to support the party with their votes, and also called for support for all candidates vying for positions at the Senate and House of Representatives.

ADP tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders involved in electoral exercise to ensure they conduct credible elections that will reflect the desire of the people.

