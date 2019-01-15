Five Men Sentenced To Death For Armed Robbery

The Osun State High Court has sentenced five men to death by hanging for robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Justice David Oladimeji found the defendants guilty of a three-count charge preferred against them by the state.

The defendants are Ifedayo Adebiyi, Semiu Taofeek, Afolabi Ogunwale, Oyeleke Mukaila and Ogunbayo Joshua.

The offences are conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, which contravened Section 6(b), 1(1) and (2)(a) and punishable under Section 1(1) Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R.11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

They were said to have robbed one Fabiyi David of his valuable belongings and snatched his Lexus Jeep, which was recovered by the Police.

The defendants were arrested along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Having listened to the lawyers of both parties, with the prosecutor calling ten witnesses, including Police officers to testify against the convicts, Justice Oladimeji found the defendants guilty and sentenced them to death by hanging.