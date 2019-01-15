Imohimi To Continue As Lagos CP Till Further Notice After 'Order From Above'

The official handover ceremony of the Lagos Commissioner of Police has been halted.

According to a directive from the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Edgal Imohimi will continue as Lagos Police Commissioner.

On Sunday, after a meeting at the Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi's redeployment to the Force headquarters in Abuja, as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Explosive Ordinance Unit was announced. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi Redeployed

Imohimi was to officially pass the baton to Kayode Egbetokun as incoming CP and the handover ceremony was scheduled for 3pm at the Lagos Force headquarters on Tuesday.

However, Imohimi addressed the press after the meeting, stating that they are working based on an "order from above".

“You all know that our first job is about to order and direction; we were about concluding the handing and taking over procedure when we were instructed by our bosses from Abuja to suspend action for now. So, there will be no change of guard for now. Of course, we would keep the press briefed about any development," he said.

Imohimi used the opportunity to throw a jibe at journalists present at the handing over ceremony saying: “Gentlemen of the press, are you here for the handing over and taking over? Are you here because you love me or you are eager for me to leave?"

He, however, appreciated the journalists, stating that he considered it an honour for them to come to witness the handover ceremony. He also referred to the incoming CP as an “old timer in the command”.

Meanwhile, Egbetokun, who came to the command with his chair and other personal effects and staff, left the command immediately.