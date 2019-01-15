INEC To Deploy One Million Ad Hoc Staff

He reminded the candidates that only 1,504 of the 22,643 persons contesting would emerge.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says not more than one million ad hoc staff will be deployed for the coming elections.

This was disclosed by Malam Mohammed Haruna, the Commissioner for North-Central, in Ilorin, on Monday.

According to Haruna, the ad-hoc staff would be sourced from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), federal tertiary institutions and Ministries Departments and Agencies.

“1, 886 candidates would contest the 109 senatorial districts in the country and 4,634 candidates contesting for the 306 House of Representatives seats. 14,643 candidates would contest for 991 posts in the various State Houses of Assembly," he said.

He confirmed that governorship elections would hold in 29 states, excluding Kogi, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States.

The commission urged all eligible voters who are yet to pick up their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so before the deadline, February 8, as there would be no extension.

Haruna also urged all residents to embrace peace before, during and after the elections exercise.
 

