Wife Of Late NAF Pilot Gets Govt Job

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2019

Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, has offered automatic employment to Diepreye Inokoba Jacob, wife of one of the five Nigeria Air Force pilots killed during a raid of Boko Haram hideouts in Borno.

Dickson made the promise during a visit to the widow.

According to Fidelis Sorowei, Media Special Adviser to the Governor, Dickson also offered a job to the widow of another officer, who died in 2016.

Dickson lauded the late heroes, stating that the state will continue to remember their deeds.

“We are very proud of the services and the sacrifices that our departed young heroes made. We hereby announce automatic employment for the wife. This is our modest way of encouraging our people in the service of this nation. Our people, from the beginning, have stood for Nigeria," he said.

