Based On Executive Order 6, Nigerian Govt Asks NFIU To Freeze Onnoghen’s Accounts

Acting on the Presidential Executive Order No. 6 which was enacted on July 5, 2018, according to a letter by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, the restriction would take effect till the case against the CJN is determined.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

The Nigerian government has asked the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to freeze five bank accounts belonging to Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen is standing trial for fraudulent declaration of assets. He was scheduled for his first hearing before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday but did not appear. After deliberations, the hearing on jurisdiction was postponed till January 22, 2019.

The letter read: “I am directed by Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to request that you, pursuant to the Presidential Executive Order No. 6 of 2018, forthwith restrict normal banking operations on certain accounts belonging to Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen pending final determination of the case against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT/ABJ/1/19,” read the letter signed by Abiodun Aikomo on behalf of Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation.

“These accounts are as follows: a. Account No. 5001062686 (Euro) Standard Chartered Bank (SCB); b. Account No 5001062679 (Pound Sterling) SCB; c. Account No 0001062650 (Dollar) SCB; d. Account No 0001062667 (Naira) SCB, and e. Account No 5000162693 (Naira).

“Please accept the assurances of the esteem of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.”

