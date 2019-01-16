BREAKING: Buhari Expresses Doubts About Ganduje 'Bribery' Videos

"That clip, somebody brought it to me of how the Kano Governor was receiving dollars and smiling and putting it in his pocket. I don’t know the extent of technology used and I can’t answer now because the state assembly has gone to court I decided not to talk about it, and the state assembly constitutionally could have dealt with that but then I heard the matter was taken to court," Buhari said... "As I told you, I’ve seen the clip; I don’t know how much technology was used but can Ganduje fail to get somebody to get the money to him [and] he has to take it directly himself, smiling?"

by SAharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed doubts about the videos portraying Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, as receiving what appeared to be kickbacks from a contractor.

He stated this while responding to a question on the subject at a townhall event organised, tagged 'The Candidates'.

The event held at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja on Wednesday night, courtesy of MacArthur Foundation.

While answering a question on why he seemed not to mind the corruption allegation against Ganduje, Buhari said: "Can Ganduje fail to trust somebody to give the money to him?

"That clip, somebody brought it to me of how the Kano Governor was receiving dollars and smiling and putting it in his pocket. I don’t know the extent of technology used and I can’t answer now because the state assembly has gone to court I decided not to talk about it, and the state assembly constitutionally could have dealt with that but then I heard the matter was taken to court," Buhari said.

The moderator asked if the President believes the video is fake or real but Vice President Osinbajo tried to intervene. Ath this point, the moderator cuts him short, saying: "he can talk for himself."

Buhari's reply was: "As I told you, I’ve seen the clip; I don’t know how much technology was used but can Ganduje fail to get somebody to get the money to him [and] he has to take it directly himself, smiling?

"I honestly am completely overwhelmed and the system has given me some relief; it’s in the court, it is in the state assembly so let them as much as possible deal with it. This thing has received a lot of publicity and I hope by the time I go on my campaign for re-election there will be some answers from the court and the state assembly in Kano state about the…”

