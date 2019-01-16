BREAKING: Obasanjo Is Truly Wicked, Says Oshiomhole

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a "truly wicked man", Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said.

Oshiomhole said this on Wednesday while speaking at the APC presidential campaign rally currently going on in Lokoja, capital of Kogi State.

Oshiomhole made the utterance after castigating Atiku Abubkar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a corrupt former Vice President.

"The two of the [Obasanjo and Atiku] were fighting... Obasanjo said Atiku was a thief. Atiku said 'If I'm a thief, you were the one who taught me'. Do you remember?" Oshiomhole asked the crowd.

"What did Obasanjo say? Obasanjo said, however wicked people think he is — and he is truly wicked, because I was President of NLC and I know what he tried to put to Labour..."