BREAKING: Obasanjo Is Truly Wicked, Says Oshiomhole

"The two of the [Obasanjo and Atiku] were fighting... Obasanjo said Atiku was a thief. Atiku said 'If I'm a thief, you were the one who taught me'. Do you remember?" Oshiomhole asked the crowd. "What did Obasanjo say? Obasanjo said, however wicked people think he is — and he is truly wicked, because I was President of NLC and I know what he tried to put to Labour..."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a "truly wicked man", Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said.

Oshiomhole said this on Wednesday while speaking at the APC presidential campaign rally currently going on in Lokoja, capital of Kogi State.

Oshiomhole made the utterance after castigating Atiku Abubkar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a corrupt former Vice President.

"The two of the [Obasanjo and Atiku] were fighting... Obasanjo said Atiku was a thief. Atiku said 'If I'm a thief, you were the one who taught me'. Do you remember?" Oshiomhole asked the crowd.

"What did Obasanjo say? Obasanjo said, however wicked people think he is — and he is truly wicked, because I was President of NLC and I know what he tried to put to Labour..."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan Tenders Video Evidence To Explain How She Got $8.4m And N7.4bn
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari To Join Presidential Candidates Of 'Select Parties' To Answer Questions From The Public
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Stop Calling My Number, MC Oluomo Is Alive, Taye Currency Tells Fans
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo On Collision Course With Amaechi Over Onnoghen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police CLOSE-UP: First Black African To Become Interpol Assistant Director — Who Is New IGP Abubakar Adamu?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari Wasn't Aware Of Onnoghen's CCT Arraignment Until Saturday, Says Osinbajo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Name Frank Mba As New PRO
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan Tenders Video Evidence To Explain How She Got $8.4m And N7.4bn
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Based On Executive Order 6, Nigerian Govt Asks NFIU To Freeze Onnoghen’s Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari To Join Presidential Candidates Of 'Select Parties' To Answer Questions From The Public
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Stop Calling My Number, MC Oluomo Is Alive, Taye Currency Tells Fans
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Entertainment Rihanna Sues Dad For Using Their Last Name For Business
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Imohimi To Continue As Lagos CP Till Further Notice After 'Order From Above'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad