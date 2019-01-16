Buhari To Join Presidential Candidates Of 'Select Parties' To Answer Questions From The Public

The programme will be televised live and will take place on Wednesday at 8pm at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election, will feaure on a live presidential town hall programme.

Festus Keyamo, Director of Strategic Communications of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, made this known via a press statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement read: "The presidential series, which is titled 'The Candidates', is designed by the organisers to have both the presidential and their vice-presidential candidates of selected political parties on stage at the same time and at different dates to take questions from the moderator, Kadaria Ahmed, and from the general public through various platforms.

“The programme would be broadcast live on NTA, which shall in turn provide the live feeds to other partner stations like TVC, Wazobia TV, Oak TV and on all Radio Nigeria stations. It will also be streamed online at dtv.media to enable Nigerians in the Diaspora participate. Nigerians are encouraged to kindly tune in to participate."

Attendance is strictly by invitation.

SaharaReporters, New York

