I'm Not Buhari, I Keep My Promises, Says Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of failure to deliver its 2015 campaign promises.

The former vice president said this on Tuesday in Osogbo during the presidential rally of his party, which held at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo.

His words: "This government came and said they were going to give you jobs. Have they given you the jobs? They said they were going to grow the economy. Have they grown the economy? We are in recession. In fact, we are the headquarters of poverty in the whole world. That is where they took us to.

“They said they were going to secure our country. Instead of securing our country, we have insecurity in three to four zones of the country. Have they delivered on all these three? Why should you then vote for them?

“Now, listen to this very carefully. We have information that INEC has been giving uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the APC governors. So, if a voter comes to your polling booths and you don’t know him, don’t allow him to vote because they want to steal your votes.

“I promised restructuring. In five to six months, I will start that and I mean it. I said I am going to give youth 40 per cent of my government and I mean it. I said I am going to give women 30 per cent of my government and I mean it. Mark my words, I am not Buhari.”

Atiku also paid homage to Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, the Owa Obokun of Ileshaland, and Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, at their palaces.