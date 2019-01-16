Onaiyekan Warns Against Misuse Of Armed Forces

He also admonished the Nigerian Army to embrace justice and good governance as it strives to maintain internal peace in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2019

John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, has warned against the misuse of security forces in the country.

He also admonished the Nigerian Army to embrace justice and good governance as it strives to maintain internal peace in the country.  

Onaiyekan states this in his address in commemoration of Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration on Tuesday.

The archbishop encouraged the Nigerian government to fight corruption within the confines of the rule of law, noting that the search for peace and overall stability of the country would be futile in the absence of justice and good governance.

“We cannot successfully prosecute a war against indiscipline by locking up innocent people for months in dungeons without legal recourse. For the same reason, we cannot hope to win the war against corruption by ignoring or by-passing basic human rights regarding the rule of law," he said.

Onayeikan said leaders must learn from January 15, 1966, the historic event which marked the beginning of military rule in the country.

“We hope we have by now learnt our lesson and that we will no longer allow such misuse of our armed forces and our military resources. I do not know why January 15 has been chosen as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, but to many people like me, it brings strong memories of that critical day, January 15, 1966,” he added.

Adding that one of the lessons to hold dear is that “we should not misuse our armed forces and our military resources".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Wife Of Late NAF Pilot Gets Govt Job
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Must Fortify Combat Strength To Defeat Boko Haram, Says Babangida
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Army Takes Python Dance To Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right When God Is Not Enough By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Pius Adesanmi Oriki Ni Ro Ni: Pastor Tunde Bakare And This Nation By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Christianity The African Christian Perspective On American Racial Tension In 2015 By Eruore Oboh
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police CLOSE-UP: First Black African To Become Interpol Assistant Director — Who Is New IGP Abubakar Adamu?
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Shuns Presidential Debate On Corruption And Development
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Imohimi To Continue As Lagos CP Till Further Notice After 'Order From Above'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Ibrahim Idris Joins Buhari In Decorating Adamu As New IGP
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Convenes 'Extraordinary FEC Meeting'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen All Smiles As He Meets Buhari At Armed Forces Remembrance
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Patience Jonathan Tenders Video Evidence To Explain How She Got $8.4m And N7.4bn
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News '10 Killed', UN Hub Station Razed As Boko Haram Attacks Rann Again
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Politicians Are Amassing Weapons For Elections, Says NATFORCE
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Threatens To Sue Fani-Kayode, Odumakin For Libel​
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections I'm Not Buhari, I Keep My Promises, Says Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Atiku Campaign Group Rejects New Lagos CP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad