IT'S OFFICIAL: APC Excluded From INEC's National Assembly Candidates List In Rivers

Names of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for seats in the National Assembly are missing from the list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of political parties expected to contest in the governorship election in Rivers State.

A list signed by Rose Orianran-Anthony, secretary of the commission on Thursday, did not contain the names of APC candidates.

On January 7, 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, nullified the primaries conducted by the two APC factions in Rivers State. The court also restrained INEC from presenting APC candidates in the 2019 elections in the state.

According to Obo Effanga, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, the list is in line with the court judgement.