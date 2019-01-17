Security Operatives Arrest Six Kidnappers In Ondo

Six kidnappers alleged to be terrorising travellers on the Owo-Akure road in Ondo State were arrested on Wednesday.

The kidnappers were arrested by a Joint Security Task Force set up by heads of security agencies in Ondo State.

The culprits were nabbed at Emure-Ile, some distance from Owo, where they used as their hideout.

Major Ojo Adenegan, spokesperson of the Nigeria Army in Ondo State, paraded the six suspects before journalists in Akure.

Adenegan said they were arrested at a hideout inside a forest in Emure-Owo during a raid by security agencies. He revealed that an informant working for the kidnap gang was also apprehended.

Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the arrest of the suspects via an electronic statement.

Joseph, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said some dangerous weapons were recovered from the six suspects.

The statement read: "The Joint Task Force code named 'Operation Crime Free', acting on a tip-off, arrested six suspected kidnappers at Emure junction via Owo, where they gathered together in a suspicious manner. The following items were recovered from them: 16 locally-made guns, 17 cutlasses, 13 knives, seven handsets and the sum of twenty seven thousand, eight hundred and twenty Naira (N27,820.00k) cash.

"They also have some food items and pieces of clothing materials and items suspected to be charms. They could not give a satisfactory account of their mission, even though they claimed to have come from Kebbi State."

He, however, noted that the Police was still carrying out investigation on the suspects and will charge them to court soon.