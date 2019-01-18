Eight Robbers Sentenced To Death In Adamawa Attack Journalists Out Of Anger

Journalists were the victims of an attack by robbers in Adamawa State during a court appearance.

The eight robbers were sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Thursday.

However, a mild drama occurred outside the court room when the robbers attacked the journalists for taking pictures of them.

Meanwhile, according to the presiding judge, Justice Abdulaziz Waziri of High Court III, Yola, the convicted persons were found guilty on a nine-count charge.

Noting that the conviction followed a thorough review of the statements of both the prosecuting and defence counsel, the judge said the presentations of the counsel and those of the witnesses proved beyond reasonable doubt that the suspects were guilty of the offences as charged.

Justice Waziri therefore pronounced "death by hanging" on them, but explained that they had 90 days to appeal the judgement.

The convicted eight are: Aliyu Ardo, Sadiq Mijinyawa, Shaibu Abubakar, Sani Musa, Kabiru Abdullahi, Saidu Abubakar, Umar Mohammed and Sanusi Ibrahim.